UBS Group Cuts Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$36.00

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.85.

Shares of TSE:MX traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Insiders purchased 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848 over the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

