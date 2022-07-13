UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 0.13% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,936,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $127.50.

