UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.
CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
