UBP Investment Advisors SA Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50.

