Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.76.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.59. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.