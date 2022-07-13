TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $393,259.04

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $393,259.04 and approximately $47,101.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,572,641,393 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

