Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.22.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $82.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
