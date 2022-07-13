tru Independence LLC Purchases 15,965 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

