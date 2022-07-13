tru Independence LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

