tru Independence LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.37 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.