Trabzonspor Fan Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $728,573.00 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $728,573.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

