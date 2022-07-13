Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 226,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,471,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,627,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $510.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

