Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

