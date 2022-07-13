Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $21.32 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $21.32 or 0.00108950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00099421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00173599 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

