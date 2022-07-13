Thunder Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009448 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008604 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

