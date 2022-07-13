Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0465

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $246.53 million and $16.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00089580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00253018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

