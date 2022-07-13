The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lifted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.