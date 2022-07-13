The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TTD opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

