Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Tesla by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $22.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.44. 718,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $721.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $873.79. The company has a market capitalization of $747.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $870.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

