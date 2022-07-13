Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
TLGHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.
Telenet Group Company Profile
Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.
