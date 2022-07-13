Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Raises Dividend to GBX 30 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 2,059 ($24.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4,600.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. Telecom Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 993.65 ($11.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,120 ($25.21).

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

About Telecom Plus (Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.