Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Raises Dividend to GBX 30 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 2,059 ($24.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4,600.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. Telecom Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 993.65 ($11.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,120 ($25.21).
