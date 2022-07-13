TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Lifted by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.82. 20,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,187. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

