Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

