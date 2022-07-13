Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

TGT opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

