Susquehanna Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.