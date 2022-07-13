Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.5 days.

Shares of SNMYF remained flat at $$7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

