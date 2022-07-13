SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $306,558.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

