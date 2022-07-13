Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. Sumco has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.
Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)
