Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. Sumco has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

