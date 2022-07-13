Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Cap of $815,481.04

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00030285 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $815,481.04 and approximately $218,175.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

