Storj Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Storj has a market cap of $237.97 million and approximately $34.79 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 397,621,912 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

