StockNews.com Lowers Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

HDSN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 126.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

