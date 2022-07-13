StockNews.com Lowers Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
HDSN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 126.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
