StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV opened at $2.49 on Monday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
