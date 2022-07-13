StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $2.49 on Monday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

