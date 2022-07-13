StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE HIL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

