StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE HIL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.54.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
