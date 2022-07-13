StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
AVGR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
