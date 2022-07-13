StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

AVGR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.