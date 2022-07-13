Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 263 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

