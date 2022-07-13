Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 126,102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126,102 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 87,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 81,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.