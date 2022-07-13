Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,076,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 316.8% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. 82,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

