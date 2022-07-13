Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. 15,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,336. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

