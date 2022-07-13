Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 976 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.14. 27,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,970. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.05.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.