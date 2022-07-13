Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,615 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 6,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,848. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.