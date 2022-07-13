Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Sell

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEXAY. Societe Generale downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Atos from €26.00 ($26.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Atos stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

