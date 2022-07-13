Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.71.
Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.21. 96,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,185. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.
About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
