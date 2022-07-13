Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities lowered shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

STLJF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

