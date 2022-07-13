Spore (SPORE) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Spore (SPORE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Spore has a market capitalization of $433,625.40 and approximately $14,551.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,399.82 or 1.00008655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars.

