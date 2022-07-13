SPINDLE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $786.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $93,927.09 and $786.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.64 or 1.00170730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00120339 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00237032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00067827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

