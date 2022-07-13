Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $273.14. 22,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,731. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.