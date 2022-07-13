Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $248,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after buying an additional 290,321 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 338,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,011,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 566,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758,471. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

