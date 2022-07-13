SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $159.40

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.40 and last traded at $161.15, with a volume of 150930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

