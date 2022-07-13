Spartan Protocol Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $811,714.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 110,861,205 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

