SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $48,301.66 and $122,358.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00173568 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

